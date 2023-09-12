Create New Account
Breaking Owen Shroyer Sentenced To Prison For His Speech
Rick Langley
Published Yesterday

Full press conference following the 60 day sentence handed down to Owen Shroyer for exercising his First Amendment God given right to Free Speech. You can support Owen here

https://defendowen.com/

You can support Alex Jones in his ongoing legal battles here

https://defendjones.com/




