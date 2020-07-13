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Are diversity quotas the answer to systemic racism?
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8 views • July 13, 2020
Sparked by social protests over systemic racism, the tech industry is laying out concrete plans to increase diversity and inclusion within their workforces. Although well intentioned, how do you recruit for industries where statistically, the talent pool of minority workers is low? In this episode of Tribe TV, Jim Stroud shares data on labor trends, debates equal opportunity vs equal outcome and challenges tech companies in Silicon Valley to make realistic and measurable goals instead of virtue signaling to their peers. Tune in for a very controversial episode of Tribe TV! Find more content like this at: https://blog.proactivetalent.com
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