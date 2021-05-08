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MAAP MEDIA Interview with Mr. John R. Brakey Audit USA Election Integrity.
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110 views • May 08, 2021
May 7th 2021 MAAP MEDIA Interview with Mr. John R. Brakey Audit USA Election Integrity. At Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix.
MAAP Media W Mr. John R Brakey Audit USA Election Integrity. Candid interview.
May 7th 2021 At ARIZONA VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUM IN PHOENIX. Historical audit in AZ.
#drawyourownconclusions #likeitis #arizona #coliseum #azaudit #brakey #democrat #republican #johnbrakey #maapmedia #maapreal #maaprealtalkshow #mrts
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021.
MAAP Media
Producer Director Host George Nemeh.
Find us on many platforms.
MAAP Media W Mr. John R Brakey Audit USA Election Integrity. Candid interview.
May 7th 2021 At ARIZONA VETERANS MEMORIAL COLISEUM IN PHOENIX. Historical audit in AZ.
#drawyourownconclusions #likeitis #arizona #coliseum #azaudit #brakey #democrat #republican #johnbrakey #maapmedia #maapreal #maaprealtalkshow #mrts
MAAP Real Talk Show copyrights 2021.
MAAP Media
Producer Director Host George Nemeh.
Find us on many platforms.
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