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"I Wanna Know Who's Going to Jail for Murder First" Thomas Renz The data Pfizer was forced to release showed a 3% mortality rate for the vaccines, which is 12 times the COVID death rate
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91 views • March 18, 2022
"I Wanna Know Who's Going to Jail for Murder First" Thomas Renz
The data Pfizer was forced to release showed a 3% mortality rate for the vaccines, which is 12 times the COVID death rate
The data Pfizer was forced to release showed a 3% mortality rate for the vaccines, which is 12 times the COVID death rate
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