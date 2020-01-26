Pre-2019 Corona Virus Sars Rife Frequencies Series 2-1. Multiple Simultaneously. Duration 60 Minutes.



9918, 9740, 4959, 4870, 2479.5, 2435, 1394.7, 1369.6, 1239.7, 1217.5, 774.8, 760.9, 619.9, 608.7, 464.9, 456.5, 309.9, 304.4, 155,152.2

Place over-ear-style headphones or bluetooth speakers on body (Not over ears), the higher volume the better. Place the headphones on a specific area and\or the abdomen area. 50 to 70 minutes twice daily (or longer there are no side effects) or until the problem is resolved.



Full Disclaimer

All information, content, and material of this website is for informational purposes only and are not intended to serve as a substitute for the consultation, diagnosis, and/or medical treatment of a qualified physician or healthcare provider. The information contained in this website is not intended to recommend the self management of health problems or wellness. It is not intended to endorse or recommend any particular type of medical treatment.

All Rife 'Energy Healing Audio' contain experimental frequencies and no statements about these Rife Audio mp3s posted here are evaluated by FDA. None of the Rife Audio are intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. It is your responsibility to access the viability of alternative treatment processes by research and experimentation. By reading this website, you acknowledge that you are responsible for your own health decisions. Do not take anything from any website, including this one, and try it without proper research and medical supervision. Any statements or claims about the possible health benefits have not been evaluated by the Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and are not intended to diagnose, treat, prevent or cure any disease. The information and other content provided in this blog, or in any linked materials, are not intended and should not be construed as medical advice, nor is the information a substitute for professional medical expertise or treatment. If you or any other person has a medical concern, you should consult with your health care provider or seek other professional medical treatment. Never disregard professional medical advice or delay in seeking it because of something that have read on this blog or in any linked materials. If you think you may have a medical emergency, call your doctor or emergency services immediately. The opinions and views expressed on this blog and website have no relation to those of any academic, hospital, health practice or other institution.