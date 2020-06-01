Ritual Child Sacrifice in the Vatican -Testimony of Toos Nijenhuis - ITCCS

MIRRORED from Tacito Monroe - Youtube



Toos of the family Nijenhuis is a 54 year old Dutch Lady. Here is her testimony, as received by the ITCCS. The details outlined by Toos in this video are perhaps the most shocking and incredible accusations you have ever heard. Nonetheless, especially with the weight of so many similar accusations backing hers, it is incumbent upon us to lend a kind ear to what she says, and to take the steps necessary to ascertain the validity of her accusations, and in the case of finding validity in what she says, then we must take steps to ensure that these atrocities can no longer occur.



Whether this means taking direct action, or by networking better with one another to get the word out, is dependent upon individual circumstances. Nonetheless these situations are too horrendous for everybody to do nothing, for that is what enables and perpetuates these atrocities.