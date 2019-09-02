The United States Babylonian Talmudic Slavery System - Midnight Think Tank ~ C.R.I.S. Court Registry Investment System, hq Video

Midnight Think Tank's, ( DBM ~ Diabolical Matrix )



18 U.S. Code § 242 Deprivation of Rights under COLOR OF LAW...



C.R.I.S. - shows how the Court System for the "CORPORATION ONLY" is using our Ignorance of Law …



“United States” means — (A) a Federal Corporation.”

~ Under Title 28 U.S. Code § 3002 subsections 15 and 15(A) ~





(18 U.S. Code § 242 Deprivation of rights, under color of law)

~ FRAUD HAS ZERO EXPIRATION DATE ~

(18 U.S. Code § 4), (18 § 1201),



No one is bound to obey an unconstitutional

Color Of Law, Corporate Policy or Corporate Code

"and no courts are bound to enforce it"



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4. In 1871-78 an additional meaning was given to “United States” via a process set in motion by the Act of 1871:



The Legislative Act of February 21, 1871, Forty-first Congress, Session III, Chapter 62, page 419, Congress chartered a Federal Company entitled “United States,” a/k/a “US Inc.,” a “Commercial Agency” originally designated as “Washington, D.C.”



Though the Act of 1871 was repealed, its legislative intent was merely chopped up and subsequently passed via this process:



“An Act Providing a Permanent Form of Government for the District of Columbia,” ch. 180, sec. 1, 20 Stat. 102, June 11, 1878, to remain and continue as a municipal corporation (brought forward from the Act of 1871, as provided in the Act of March 2, 1877, amended and approved March 9, 1878, Revised Statutes of the United States Relating to the District of Columbia . . . 1873–’74 (in force as of December 1, 1873), sec. 2, p. 2); as amended by the Act of June 28, 1935, 49 Stat. 430, ch. 332, sec. 1 (Title 1, Section 102, District of Columbia Code (1940)) .

As the actual District of Columbia was set up in 1790 and fully chartered by 1801, the aim of the Act of 1871 is, as it must be, merely to set up the “United States Corp”.



This process of legislation created a private corporation owned by the actual government of the District of Columbia.

Thus the only government created was that of any private corporation which determines its own administrative rules and structures…….that is, the US Corp dba “UNITED STATES” is not merely the adopted doing business name of an incorporated municipality (District of Columbia)— it is also the name of a private corporation (District of Columbia Municipal Corporation) that was created by the acting Congress via the Act of 1877 and as amended ever since.

This is confirmed by Title 28 3002 (15) (A) (B) (C), which states unequivocally that the UNITED STATES is also the name of a corporation, as just demonstrated from the public records ... This is your Notice of these facts.



In case the above is unclear, this is what Edward Mandell House had to say on the above topic:

“[Very] soon [their enslavement plot was enacted on ever American on March 9th 1933], every American will be required to register their biological property in a national system designed to keep track of the people and that will operate under the ancient system of pledging. By such methodology, we can compel people to submit to our agenda, which will effect our security as a chargeback for our fiat paper currency. Every American will be forced to register or suffer being unable to work and earn a living. They will be our chattel, and we will hold the security interest over them forever, by operation of the law merchant under the scheme of secured transactions.

Americans, by unknowingly or unwittingly delivering the bills of lading to us will be rendered bankrupt and insolvent, forever to remain economic slaves through taxation, secured by their pledges. They will be stripped of their rights and given a commercial value designed to make us a profit and they will be none the wiser, for not one man in a million could ever figure our plans and, if by accident one or two should figure it out, we have in our arsenal plausible deniability. After all, this is the only logical way to fund government, by floating liens and debt to the registrants in the form of benefits and privileges. This will inevitably reap to us huge profits beyond our wildest expectations and leave every American a contributor to this fraud which we will call “Social Insurance.” Without realizing it, every American will insure us for any loss we may incur and in this manner, every American will unknowingly be our servant, however begrudgingly. The people will become helpless and without any hope for their redemption and, we will employ the high office of the President of our dummy corporation [UNITED STATES – Title 28 Section 3002 (15)(A) to foment this plot against America.”