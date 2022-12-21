ALERT-BIG 6.4+ QUAKE HIT CALI / WORMWOOD IS COMING / METEOR /INDONESIAN 🌋 / RED PX BODY OVER EUROPE / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Dec 20, 2022





Today is now 12/20/ 22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence.. In todays video highlights. A 6.4 quake hit near Ferndale California hours ago though I can guess the usgs downgraded the size knowing the USGS hides quakes and downgrades sizes to hide truth why soo many are hitting and hitting big and will only bring larger killer quakes as Jesus (yeshua) warned would happen before his second coming. And it's happening from the planet x system effecting earth and earths solar system and effecting the sun and moon as is the sun being messed with and eclipsed pretty much daily by planet x system bodies so that's another issue why. Not including other bodies like magnetar ( neutron star) called planet killers is sitting behind earth with 2 planet x system bodies behind earth and 2 massive planet bodies that came in with the planet x system is causing chaos to earth and Earths solar system. More volcanoes are blowing huge eruptions as planet x comes in to join the rest of the planet x system that's been here since 2002-2007 causing hell climatic wise and weather and politically wise then you all will start seeing more mass eruptions as volcanoes are awaking worldwide and even real super volcanoes way bigger than the one in Hawaii that mainstream news lied about calling the one blowing its top in Hawaii the quote ( biggest in the world ). No it's not the biggest. There's ones in the ocean known and some that are about to be known people don't know about. Also calderas of lava and magma sitting under places like Japan that when they blow certain regions will perish... Yeah not good.... Also in my video you'll see one of the large red planet x system objects ( meaning one of the bodies within the planet x system ) that I caught again on European sky cameras within the past 3 days. My cover photo for the video you'll see the massive red object with red almost blinding out the corner of the picture. As we know red specifically blanketing skies and waters globally is from red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun The destroyer also known as wormwood in revelation 8 and the fiery red dragon of revelation 12 ( planet x) the brown dwarf star or called the dark/black star that David bowie sang about on his last album even calling his last album that while dying. He was giving warning like many artists have. Also a clip showing 2 suns credited to another. And more pictures by me. Also meteor debri I meant to share 2 days ago either hit in Indonesia hitting a volcano or behind a volcano. First as said is coming large debris from Planet xs debri tail and from a different body within the planet x system with its own debri tail. Though soon millions will fall in waves from the fiery red dragon/planet xs debri tail.

Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my pinned comments section.





Credited video footage BELOW-

Mong xeem Pham Minnesota- 2 suns/ https://youtu.be/g1RCLUOWLOs

Mas bend77 Official/ METEOR debri came down in Indonesia near or into a volcano- https://youtu.be/g1RCLUOWLOs





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6dnkyFM5DMM



