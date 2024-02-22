Biden calls Putin a 'crazy SOB,' blasts Trump for Navalny comparison

President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “crazy SOB” during a fundraiser for his reelection campaign in California Wednesday night. He also blasted former President Donald Trump for comments comparing himself Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader who died last week in an Arctic prison.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.