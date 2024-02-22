Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Biden calls Putin a 'crazy SOB,' blasts Trump for Navalny comparison
channel image
Vampire Slayer
29 Subscribers
90 views
Published Yesterday

President Joe Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “crazy SOB” during a fundraiser for his reelection campaign in California Wednesday night. He also blasted former President Donald Trump for comments comparing himself Alexei Navalny, a Russian opposition leader who died last week in an Arctic prison.

Keywords
politicsdeceptioncrimejesuspropagandaisraeljewsmusicwarnwoartgreat reset

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket