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Lima protests as president Castillo survives impeachment trial
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11 views • March 30, 2022
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Protesters, both for and against Peru's President Castillo marched in the streets of Lima as the country’s leader survived an impeachment vote in Congress, where party members failed to pass enough votes to oust him, with only 55 lawmakers out of 130 voting in favor of impeachment.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyyoze-lima-protests-as-president-castillo-survives-impeachment-trial.html
Protesters, both for and against Peru's President Castillo marched in the streets of Lima as the country’s leader survived an impeachment vote in Congress, where party members failed to pass enough votes to oust him, with only 55 lawmakers out of 130 voting in favor of impeachment.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/vyyoze-lima-protests-as-president-castillo-survives-impeachment-trial.html
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