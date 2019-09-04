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Empathy by Forever's End ™ - Lyrics On Screen! (2018 LIVE RECORDED DIY VIDEO)
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106 views • September 04, 2019
Mom says: "Hi Y'all!"
"Welcome to Our House. We hope you like this original song. It is Truly Dedicated to My Mother and ALL YOU MOTHERS OUT THERE! You are Beautiful and Precious to this Earth!"~M
"Welcome to Our House. We hope you like this original song. It is Truly Dedicated to My Mother and ALL YOU MOTHERS OUT THERE! You are Beautiful and Precious to this Earth!"~M
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