Zaporizhzhia Front, Prymorske: both sides are making efforts to bring personnel into the village under the cover of drones - clip 1

Zaporizhzhia Front, Prymorske
There are long battles for this settlement, both sides are making efforts to bring personnel into the village under the cover of drones.
The footage from Paratrooper's Diary shows a panorama of part of the village and strikes by our UAVs on enemy positions.
Two Majors