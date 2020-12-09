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Catch AOC's Lightning in a Bottle - Profit from Cancel Culture + Outrage
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18 views • December 09, 2020
During the earlier stages of the pandemic, Goya foods, and their CEO Robert Unanae Donated many cans of their refried beans and adobo products to food banks, and praised Donald Trump for being a builder, drawing the ire of the left and AOC. Calling for boycott of Goya foods, seems to have backfired on the leftists and cancel culture in general, as Goya's sales Soared 1000%.
To give thanks for the spurred sales, Goya foods CEO named Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, "employee of the month."
More corporations should learn how to draw out the energy and furious storms from the left, and leverage the energy to increase sales and notoriety.
#AOC #employeeofthemonth #goya
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
To give thanks for the spurred sales, Goya foods CEO named Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, "employee of the month."
More corporations should learn how to draw out the energy and furious storms from the left, and leverage the energy to increase sales and notoriety.
#AOC #employeeofthemonth #goya
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
Keywords
lightningaocalexandria ocasio cortezjudoleftist outragegoya foodscancel cultureback to the futurerobert unanaegoya foods ceogoya foods employee of the monthaoc employee of the monthutilizing energyprofiting from sjwleveraging energyprofiting from cancel culturegaia salesgoya food salesadoboaoc amazon
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