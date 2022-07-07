Hao Runze Shared How His Professional Football Career Was Ruined by the CCP as a Punishment for His Parents' Participation in the Founding Ceremony of the New Federal State of China

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https://gnews.org/post/por643a4
07/01/2022 Jerry, Hao Runze, shared with the audience on Nana’s Talk Show how his professional football career was ruined by the ccp as a punishment for his parents‘ participation in the founding ceremony of the New Federal State of China on June 4, 2020