Support Your Freedom to Speak:
We Don't Have Real Leaders In This Country
Published 16 hours ago

What does it mean to represent and to lead a nation of people who depend on you? It means you genuinely care about them; that you lead with the intention of helping and improving the lives of the people around you. However, in America, we have representatives that will loot your whole economic future for a few extra thousand in their own bank accounts.



