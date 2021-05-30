JFK TRIED TO TELL US THERE IS A FAKE FEDERAL INCOME TAX LAW!!! THEN BANG X 8 ASSASSINS...

In 1913 they faked a federal income tax law and the IRS. Former IRS criminal investigator Joseph Banister investigated his own agency finding NO FEDERAL INCOME TAX LAW, his superiors asked for his resignation... There is no federal income tax law!!! TV shows are designed to keep you (DISTRACTED) from ever discovering how EVIL it really is, well learn this. THERE HAS NEVER BEEN A FEDERAL INCOME TAX LAW... You might say so what the government needs those income taxes to run it. Oh Touch'e my soon not to be ignorant no longer friend. Local and corporate taxes pays for services (Military, Medicare, schools, roads, bridges, etc.) OUR federal income taxes goes straight over to Europe into the banksters pockets that created the FAKE federal income tax law 107 years ago. WATCH!!! The IRS recently lost criminal cases BECAUSE THOSE JURIES COULD NOT FIND AN INCOME TAX LAW THAT HAS EVER EXISTED...