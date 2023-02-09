No One Ever Complied Their Way Out of Tyranny: The Three Basic Truths About Government

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No One Ever Complied Their Way Out of Tyranny: The Three Basic Truths About Government1. Government never relinquishes power voluntarily.
2. Government will abuse any new power to the maximum extent possible.
3. Compliance emboldens the government to do something even worse.
RFK Jr: "So if you think that by obeying these rules that somehow things are gonna get better, or it is going to satiate the need to control you. It's not. It's just going to embolden them to do something worse than next time."
Full Interview: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2023/02/how-the-powerful-captured-the-public-during-the-pandemic-kim-iversen-interviews-robert-f-kennedy-jr/ref/8/
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