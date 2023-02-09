Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
No One Ever Complied Their Way Out of Tyranny: The Three Basic Truths About Government
106 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 19 hours ago |
Shop now

No One Ever Complied Their Way Out of Tyranny: The Three Basic Truths About Government1. Government never relinquishes power voluntarily.

2. Government will abuse any new power to the maximum extent possible.

3. Compliance emboldens the government to do something even worse.

RFK Jr: "So if you think that by obeying these rules that somehow things are gonna get better, or it is going to satiate the need to control you. It's not. It's just going to embolden them to do something worse than next time."

Full Interview: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/2023/02/how-the-powerful-captured-the-public-during-the-pandemic-kim-iversen-interviews-robert-f-kennedy-jr/ref/8/ 

Support my work with a Substack subscription: http://vigilantfox.substack.com

Read my articles: http://redvoicemedia.com/vigilantfox

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlrobert f kennedy jrbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket