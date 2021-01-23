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[STORM AREA 51] Meme HIJACKED | USE Earth-Grid to take back CONTROL of DC PARASITE Network (Penta/5)
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81 views • January 23, 2021
◄Originally posted on 9/23/2019 to YouTube►
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Resources:
My previous videos on earth expansion and temple structures (respectively): https://youtu.be/rsb7tlcAyFM | https://youtu.be/YMlYP9_qJQU
Florida Maquis Pyramid Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZfJOG6IqOs
Phoenix Symbolism page: https://www.niurkainc.com/neo8/
Steganography informational page: https://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/definition/steganography
Memetics – Science of Information Viruses article: http://www.nancho.net/memes/infoviru.html
Forbes Storming Area 51 article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/danidiplacido/2019/09/18/the-one-major-problem-with-the-storm-area-51-meme/#330f00a62491
Forbes Area 51 Disappointment article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/lisettevoytko/2019/09/20/2-million-people-said-they-would-storm-area-51but-only-150-showed-up/#4b5f57ce31b0
Bob Lazar Element 115 Article: https://www.matrixdisclosure.com/element-115-moscovium/
Pentagon Levitation Article: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smithsonian-institution/how-rag-tag-group-acid-dropping-activists-tried-levitate-pentagon-180965338/
Zach Hubbard Area 51 blog: https://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/search?q=area+51
AZ Central UFO “Space X” Article 12/23/2017: https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/phoenix-breaking/2017/12/23/satellites-lit-up-sky-friday-werent-ufo-but-they-were-made-phoenix-area/979065001/
Iridium website: https://www.iridium.com/
BTC Donation Address: bc1qhsd489plk2jhs39ald52ev39tvxsn9fkcksuer
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=YMQHDTJ48AMC8
Support on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/Skullcap_SaVant
Skullcap SaVant Linktree (all places you can follow/subscribe): https://linktr.ee/Skullcap_SaVant
Resources:
My previous videos on earth expansion and temple structures (respectively): https://youtu.be/rsb7tlcAyFM | https://youtu.be/YMlYP9_qJQU
Florida Maquis Pyramid Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EZfJOG6IqOs
Phoenix Symbolism page: https://www.niurkainc.com/neo8/
Steganography informational page: https://searchsecurity.techtarget.com/definition/steganography
Memetics – Science of Information Viruses article: http://www.nancho.net/memes/infoviru.html
Forbes Storming Area 51 article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/danidiplacido/2019/09/18/the-one-major-problem-with-the-storm-area-51-meme/#330f00a62491
Forbes Area 51 Disappointment article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/lisettevoytko/2019/09/20/2-million-people-said-they-would-storm-area-51but-only-150-showed-up/#4b5f57ce31b0
Bob Lazar Element 115 Article: https://www.matrixdisclosure.com/element-115-moscovium/
Pentagon Levitation Article: https://www.smithsonianmag.com/smithsonian-institution/how-rag-tag-group-acid-dropping-activists-tried-levitate-pentagon-180965338/
Zach Hubbard Area 51 blog: https://freetofindtruth.blogspot.com/search?q=area+51
AZ Central UFO “Space X” Article 12/23/2017: https://www.azcentral.com/story/news/local/phoenix-breaking/2017/12/23/satellites-lit-up-sky-friday-werent-ufo-but-they-were-made-phoenix-area/979065001/
Iridium website: https://www.iridium.com/
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