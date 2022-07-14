More on a Potential China Invasion, Patriot Events Are a Biometrics Bonanza for the Deep State

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I wanted to post this yesterday, but was unable to do so. Remarks and notes from Dave Hodges interview of Jamie Walden on GSRadio.net. He's still suggesting a November date for such an event, which explains why many leftist politicians seem somewhat unconcerned about the mid terms. Also, he mentions that patriot gatherings are a biometrics/facial recognition/intel harvesting bonanza for the deep state. Also-I am considering moving to a different platform. If I find a suitable one, I'll likely be shutting down here on Brighteon. If I do anything like that, though, I'll make a short video about where on line I can be found. Have a great day, and God bless you.