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US to turn away asylum seekers, illegal immigrants due to coronavirus: Report
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6 views • March 18, 2020
Retired Colonel David Hunt joins "The Evening Edit" to discuss a New York Times report that the U.S. will be turning away asylum seekers and illegal immigrants at the southern border in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus in detention centers.
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