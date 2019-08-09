ALL The Different Ways To Consume Weed

Today I list off consumption methods for Cannabis: there's combustion, vaporization, tinctures, creams, edibles, drinks...which are a form of edibles...and even eating pot raw (yes, even without a decarb, it's just SUPER inefficient)! Yep, there's lots of ways to intake the herb. Today on Lex's World I wanted to give you guys all the methods I could think of in one episode as well as make it clear that what the "best one" is, really depends on what you're looking to achieve. If health is all you care about, edibles are your path to go...but maybe if at the same time you don't have the hours on hand to be baked on edibles, you'll want to go to vaporization.