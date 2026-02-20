Our fighters raised the brigade flag in Minkovka🤩

There were heavy battles for the settlement, but in the end our assault troops managed to push back the enemy. The Russian Ministry of Defense has already reported the liberation of the village.

We are proud of the guys! We will not forget those who gave their health and lives to advance forward. And we continue to work further.

Two Majors #Report for the morning of February 20, 2026

▪️ During the night, the enemy launched a massive attack (a total of 149 UAVs were shot down) on the Bryansk region, Sevastopol, Crimea, Krasnodar Krai, and the Rostov region. By midnight, another 49 drones were destroyed. In Sevastopol, a man was killed, windows were broken in two apartment buildings, and six private homes were damaged.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked with FPV drones the settlement of Suzemka, and a civilian was wounded. In the village of Solova, two civilian cars were damaged, and a private house was damaged in the village of Voronok.

▪️ On all frontline sectors in the Sumy region, the "North" Group of Forces is engaged in fierce battles. In the Sumy district, five Ukrainian soldiers were captured during the advance. In the Krasnopol district, two counterattacks by the enemy were thwarted.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, an FPV drone struck a car in the village of Zamostie. Restoration work on power facilities is ongoing, and it is impossible to schedule power outages due to serious damage. Generators and heaters are being sent to the region from all over the country.

▪️ On the Kharkov front, the "North" Group of Forces is fighting in settlements and forested areas near Volchansk, and is also advancing on the Khatny section. In the Volchansk Khutors, after a strike by "Sunburn" missiles, our assault troops achieved tactical successes.

▪️ In Kupyansk, positional battles continue, and no changes in the frontline configuration have been reported.

▪️ On the Slavyansk front, reports of battles for access to Krivaya Lukka (surrounded by heights) from the north are being received, and a battle is ongoing south of Nikiforovka in the area. The ultimate goal of the Russian Armed Forces may be Ray-Aleksandrovka. Confirmation of the success of the "Vostok" Shock Brigade (https://t.me/brigadavostokofficial/982) has come from Minkovka (17 km east of Kramatorsk).

▪️ In the south of Konstantinovka, there are clashes in the area of the settlement of Berestok. The enemy retains the ability to organize local counterattacks.

▪️ In the eastern part of the Zaporozhye region, the "Vostok" Group of Forces continues to advance behind Gai Chur, conducting successful assault operations in the areas of the settlements of Rizdvyanka, Vozdvizhka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, and Gorkoe. The Ukrainian Armed Forces do not abandon attempts to counterattack, and 6 counterattacks on the northern section have been repelled. The enemy lost 3 BTRs and 3 armored personnel carriers.

▪️ In the Zaporozhye region, the governor reported on attacks on the Kharkov - Simferopol - Yalta highway. The asphalt surface and concrete supports were damaged. Positional battles are ongoing in the areas of Primorsky and Stepnogorsk under the conditions of a huge number of UAVs of both sides in the air.

