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Press conference on 26 year old vaccine injured young woman.
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22 views • November 29, 2021
Dr. Rajiv Seereeam and his team representing Responsible Parents Trinidad and Tobago (RPTT) hold a news conference about a young 26 year old who was coerced by her employer to take the vaccine and developed transverse myelitis.
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