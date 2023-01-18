Corporate Governance | Part Two

In all healthy corporate governance models, there should be represented the interests of the managerial class, the shareholder class and labor. Ever since the 1980s, labor lost its seat at the table. How did this come about?





DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed on The Daniel Natal Show are solely those of the host and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com



