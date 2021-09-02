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Joe Rogan Says He Recovered From Covid in 3 Days
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420 views • September 02, 2021
Media Melts Down After Joe Rogan Says He Recovered From Covid in 3 Days After Taking Ivermectin, Z-Pak
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/media-melts-joe-rogan-says-recovered-covid-3-days-taking-ivermectin-z-pak-video/
Highly popular podcast host Joe Rogan on Wednesday announced he had to move his comedy tour schedule around because he came down with Covid on Saturday night.
Rogan, 54, said he was “feeling weary” on Saturday evening and developed a fever and headache over night.
“So we threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds,” Rogan said in a video post to his Instagram page.
Rogan said he recovered in 3 days after taking monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, Z-pak, prednisone, IV vitamin drip.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/09/media-melts-joe-rogan-says-recovered-covid-3-days-taking-ivermectin-z-pak-video/
Highly popular podcast host Joe Rogan on Wednesday announced he had to move his comedy tour schedule around because he came down with Covid on Saturday night.
Rogan, 54, said he was “feeling weary” on Saturday evening and developed a fever and headache over night.
“So we threw the kitchen sink at it, all kinds of meds,” Rogan said in a video post to his Instagram page.
Rogan said he recovered in 3 days after taking monoclonal antibodies, Ivermectin, Z-pak, prednisone, IV vitamin drip.
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