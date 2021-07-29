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Who Checks the Fact Checkers?
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30 views • July 29, 2021
Someone sent me a clip of an influential Democrat claiming that Republicans were behind the “Defund the Police” movement. For those in the know, it was a HUGE lie that should have been reported on ad nauseum and debunked by fact checkers. However, the tepid rebuke was slow in coming. It made me wonder, who are the fact checkers that the public relies on to verify media stories? Can they be trusted? More often than not, no.
The resources cited in this video can be found here: https://bit.ly/factcheckers-js
The resources cited in this video can be found here: https://bit.ly/factcheckers-js
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