Jesse Watters: We Found Diddy

Jesse Watters: Disgraced billionaire hip hop mogul and Democrat party community organizer, Diddy, is panicking behind the scenes, as reports surface of the federal case against him expanding. Multiple corporations tied to the mogul are being dished out subpoenas, as he unloads his assets. His inner circle’s getting squeezed while his former bodyguard is alleging Diddy was working for the FBI as a confidential informant.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.