Jesse Watters: We Found Diddy
Published Yesterday

Jesse Watters: Disgraced billionaire hip hop mogul and Democrat party community organizer, Diddy, is panicking behind the scenes, as reports surface of the federal case against him expanding. Multiple corporations tied to the mogul are being dished out subpoenas, as he unloads his assets. His inner circle’s getting squeezed while his former bodyguard is alleging Diddy was working for the FBI as a confidential informant.


https://x.com/JesseBWatters/status/1773868974008152318?s=20

jesse watterswe found diddypanicking behind the scenes

