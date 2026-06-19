Book of Isaiah testifies of Christ & the New Testament (see link in description box)

https://old.bitchute.com/video/CelrVGQ2vJmS/





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The video was produced somewhere in Canada on Sabbath, June 13, 2026.





In Isaiah 1:16-18, the prophet Isaiah testifies of the Word Who is our Savior & Who makes us clean.





In Isaiah 4:1, the holy man of God speaks of women (or churches in Ephesians 5:31-32; Revelation 12:17), which cling to a man, the Man Yeshua or Immanuel, yet following their own non biblical doctrines which points to the whore of Babylon, the roman catholic church and her harlot daughters.





In Isaiah 5:20, God speaks of what is good is now considered as evil and what is biblically evil is now considered as good.





In Isaiah 7:14, the prophet gives us a sign as to who the Son of God is by calling Him Immanuel, which points to Matthew 1:23.





In Isaiah 8:16, Isaiah says that we are sealed with the law of God, which points to Hebrews 10:16 while in Isaiah 8:20 says that those who do not preach the law of God or the testimony of Christ, there’s no light in them.





Isaiah 9:6 says that unto us a son s given & His name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace. In John 14:9, Christ says to Philip that he who hath seen Christ, hath seen the Father in John 14:9. Christ is God.





In Isaiah 14:12-14, Lucifier wants to be like the Most High. That points to 2 Corinthians 11:14 as satan will present himself as an angel of light to imitate Christ Who is the Light.





In Isaiah 30:9-10, Isaiah prophesies that God’s people will not hear the law of God but would rather listen to fables from their seers. That points to 2 Corinthians 11:13, 15.





In Isaiah 43:10-12 & Isaiah 45:21-23, the Word speaks of His divinity and being the Savior and that there’s no else beside Him: before or after Him. Christ is God in John 1:1, 14 & Who came in the flesh and dwelleth among men as He is full of grace and truth.





In Isaiah 51:1, we are to listen to God for those who seek God’s righteousness. Followers of Christ are to listen to God and follow after Christ’s righteousness (1 Peter 2:21-22). It is Christ Who is the Rock according to 1 Corinthians 10:4.





Isaiah 53 was written by Isaiah 700 years before Christ’s crucifixion occurred as described in John 19.





Isaiah 56:2 and Isaiah 58:13 says that we are not to pollute God’s holy 7th day Sabbath while in Isaiah 65:17, the holy man of God, Isaiah, speaks of God’s new heaven and new earth which points to Revelation 21:1.





In Isaiah 66:23, the prophet of God says that all flesh shall come to worship God from one new moon to another and from one Sabbath, which is the seventh day in Exodus 20:10, to another. Christ says in Mark 2:27 that the Sabbath was made for man, for all of humanity.





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