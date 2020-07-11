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Objects in the Heavens Effect Events on the Ground
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19 views • July 11, 2020
Jul 10, 2020
Israeli News Live
Are people beginning to see this mysterious incoming planet comet and is this the reason why we are seeing a greater battle for Syria and why The claim of a rapid surge in corona cases?
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFW6ts4cUcQ
Planet X Nibiru Update, Morning timelapse (split screen) 7-6-20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itGwK3jzTB0
Israeli News Live
Are people beginning to see this mysterious incoming planet comet and is this the reason why we are seeing a greater battle for Syria and why The claim of a rapid surge in corona cases?
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RFW6ts4cUcQ
Planet X Nibiru Update, Morning timelapse (split screen) 7-6-20
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=itGwK3jzTB0
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