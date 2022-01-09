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Washington State Emergency
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112 views • January 09, 2022
This is a true Washington State Emergency. If passed, WAC 246-100 will allow local health officers to "issue an emergency detention order causing a person or group of person to be immediately detained for purposes of isolation and quarantine." Options for Initiating Quarantine or Isolation - WAC 246-100-040. #Washington #State #Emergency #wac246100 #wac246100040
#wac246 #quarantine #isolation
🛑HOLOPORTATION IS THIS THE IMAGE OF THE BEAST?
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🛑MOSCHIACH/MESSIAH ARRIVAL MAY 2022
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#wac246 #quarantine #isolation
🛑HOLOPORTATION IS THIS THE IMAGE OF THE BEAST?
https://youtu.be/tqDLlg594lg
🛑HAPPY NEW FEAR
https://youtu.be/Yh1dYGmGeQ0
🛑MOSCHIACH/MESSIAH ARRIVAL MAY 2022
https://youtu.be/8LnlZ5GYWLE
🔴 SUBSCRIBE TO BubbaonYOURSIDE
https://youtube.com/channel/UCRYu5OwmLgHsTM2xnwNPZmg?subq_confirmation=1
.
🙏PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO THE BACKUP CHANNELS NOW👇
🔴RUMBLE
https://rumble.com/user/TheBubbaNews
🔴BITCHUTE
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/guBGiElGlwdQ/
🔴BRIGHTEON
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thebubbanews
🔴ODYSEE
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