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Trump won. MSM hopes you don’t believe your eyes.
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328 views • November 04, 2020
Christina Bobb calls out delays in key battleground states as Democrat leaders delay the vote count when Trump is ahead. Conservatives need to step up and take action, or risk sitting back and watching Democrats steal the election.
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