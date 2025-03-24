Research paid for by taxpayers sold to criminals

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



I got a full scholarship to University of Virginia, no loans, no nothing. At the time, it was $3,000 a year. So you see, the Bayh Dole Act started all these public-private partnerships, and they took the work we the people did for the people, and they monetized it for the criminals.

That's not America. That's not the job of the federal government to send our discoveries; they sent our cannabis research to Israel.

They denied us the healing drugs that weren't chemotherapy.

They're using right now, Lupron, which killed my stepfather in 1989 on this day, and that's all described in our books.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 03/16/2025

