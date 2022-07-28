Russia delivered less gas to Europe in a further escalation of an energy stand-off between Moscow and the European Union

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https://gnews.org/post/p10kfe3c0
07/27/2022 Russia has again cut supplies of gas to Europe， flows through the Nord Stream one pipeline fell to about a fifth of normal capacity on Wednesday. But the Kremlin has denied all suggestions that it’s a deliberate move to exert pressure on Europe.