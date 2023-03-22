Create New Account
Here’s How Water Quality Impacts Your Health
Finding Genius Podcast
Published Yesterday |

How well hydrated are you? 🤨

In this video, Mario Brainovic of Analemma Water, who has dedicated his expertise to transforming “regular tap and bottled water from it’s depleted, chaotic and lesser state into its supreme, coherent, and naturally structured state”, talks about how drinking the right kind of water can have a significant impact on our health!

Mario shares that they have discovered that the QUALITY of water can greatly impact a person’s health. 💦

Listen to it here: https://bit.ly/3I7iJGh

Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: http://apple.co/30PvU9C

Keywords
waterwater qualitymolecules

