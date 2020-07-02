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Tucker Carlson & Dave Hodges Agree on FAKE REPUBLICANS
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19 views • July 02, 2020
I think that Carol Quigley in Tragedy and Hope settled the question that the 2 party system is really a one party globalist controlled system.
original post:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwzN7hMI8Ik&;feature=em-uploademail
COMMENT:
Yes Dave defunding the people that enforce the UN's Satanic wars on our rights (the war on drugs and the war on guns) is asinine. Especially if you are Christian and think that government is GOD and ignore the Satanic agendas that cops are forcing upon we the people... the true police and the true military. Christians that talk like you look and sound like Satanic Puppets when you support the very people that bring us Satan's war on our God given rights.....
original post:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwzN7hMI8Ik&;feature=em-uploademail
COMMENT:
Yes Dave defunding the people that enforce the UN's Satanic wars on our rights (the war on drugs and the war on guns) is asinine. Especially if you are Christian and think that government is GOD and ignore the Satanic agendas that cops are forcing upon we the people... the true police and the true military. Christians that talk like you look and sound like Satanic Puppets when you support the very people that bring us Satan's war on our God given rights.....
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