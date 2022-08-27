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PTPA (WAR ROOM Ep 131): Vegan Activists, iPhone Users, Illegals Bussed, Dennis Rodman
Pull The Pin Already
Pull The Pin Already
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48 views • August 27, 2022

Pull the Pin Already (WAR ROOM Ep 131): Jim and Nate discuss various headlines found in today’s media. Opinions are based on personal experience and not from the content of the article, unless someone has happened to read it. What’s your take on the opinions and concerns expressed during the show? Let them know by discussing your own views in the comments below. If you like what they have to say click the like button below and share this video with your friends. Don’t forget to subscribe and hit the notification bell for future episodes.**Subscribe on Rumble or one of our other media platforms and forget ScrewTube**


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Youtube www.youtube.com/channel/UCfUOkihz4MloQUyWWYypPGw

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UGE tube https://ugetube.com/@Pull%20The%20Pin%20Already


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RSS feed: https://anchor.fm/s/2ee73de8/podcast/rss

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6qx6bs6JpVOGtOMALlRdUb

RadioPublic: https://radiopublic.com/pull-the-pin-already-6vz29e

Pocket Casts: https://pca.st/3ted3mys

Anchor: https://anchor.fm/pullthepinalready

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy