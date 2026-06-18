Australia's Crisis of Trust

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Today, we analyse the contrived chaos unfolding on the other side of the world, because increasingly, the same treasonous sabotage undermining the UK echoes loudly here in Australia. Questions about mass immigration - about social cohesion, crime, mainstream media, failing trust, and whether communities believe their political institutions are capable of ever telling the truth. Britain is a fascinating case study in what happens when a yawning gap emerges between seditiously dishonest official narratives and observable facts. And Australians should pay close attention.