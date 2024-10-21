SUNDAY SERVICE - 2024-10-20 Prepare Yourself For The Last Days_Teaching From 2012-10-07

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE LIVING SAVIOR MINISTRIES
We are a Full Gospel Healing Church located in Argyle, Texas. Pastor Thurman Scrivner teaches how to use God’s word for healing. If you or a loved one need healing or are suffering from any sickness, please enjoy our teachings, or call us to order postage paid free teachings. You may also order them from our website at www.tlsm.org. All of our teachings are free and designed for the Glory of the Lord. If you need prayer, please do not hesitate to reach out. God Bless You & Your Family!
BRIGHTEON = https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thelivingsaviorministries/home
BITCHUTE = https://old.bitchute.com/channel/xhSVu86ksmog/
RUMBLE = https://rumble.com/user/TheLivingSaviorMinistries
ODYSEE = https://odysee.com/@The_Living_Savior_Ministries:3?view=home