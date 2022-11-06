Social media & awakening 😁

Actually, Linkedin is just as an evil platform as facebook and youtube with their censorship, but people do start to speak out more. Good to see. And have some fun in the process 🤭😂

Actually on my youtube channel, where I used to have over a thousand views on some videos, they are now reduced to 20 or so, the most popular ones about fasting and healing were deleted "in disagreement with their community guidelines" right... 🙄 Screwtube! I was on that platform so people could find me in the search engine, but even that they somehow disabled. So... I decided to post the important stuff here. Thank you Brighteon 😁👍🌻