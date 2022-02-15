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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold - 02-15-2022
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10 views • February 15, 2022
PM Justin Trudeau has decided upon himself that he is dictator of Canada and has made his country the biggest Prison Camp in the world, by involking the Emergency Powers Act, a power the has never been done here in the west, and is a war powers act for emergencies only. This isn't an emergency and he is just afraid of the people rightfully taking power that he has stolen, and he has done what Communist China does.
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