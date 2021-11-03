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Black and White Patriots are Standing Together
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120 views • November 03, 2021
This a quick snippet taken from an encouraging video that shows the black against white divide and conquer trick is not working as well as the traitors to humanity hoped. It's titled "Mandates or Suicided? Hold the Line Because We are about to Push Through" and came from the Shield of David channel (full 55 min video below).
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DwvINJdbObzp/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DwvINJdbObzp/
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