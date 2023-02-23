17. The Way of the Strong Ones

Lived, dreamed, planned the future living,
Chased the negative away,
Wished to use the nature-given
Faculty with no delay.
However, it so happens,
That life blocks your dreams and plans
For a while, and there is nothing
You can do in such a stance.
And you should accept this juncture,
This reality and not
Whine about such a puncture
In your own “special” lot.
Pity, umbrage and injustice
Are for wimps who cede themselves
At the mercy of the masters,
Circumstances and suspense.
But the strong ones, realizing
The new realness, will start
To take steps for their rising
With discretion and regard.
Will revise intents, conceptions,
Gain the knowledge to success
And through labor, growth and patience
Will recoup, nevertheless!
