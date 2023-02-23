Create New Account
17. The Way of the Strong Ones
ZSpoetry
Published Yesterday

Lived, dreamed, planned the future living,

Chased the negative away,

Wished to use the nature-given

Faculty with no delay.

However, it so happens,

That life blocks your dreams and plans

For a while, and there is nothing

You can do in such a stance.

And you should accept this juncture,

This reality and not

Whine about such a puncture

In your own “special” lot.

Pity, umbrage and injustice

Are for wimps who cede themselves

At the mercy of the masters,

Circumstances and suspense.

But the strong ones, realizing

The new realness, will start

To take steps for their rising

With discretion and regard.

Will revise intents, conceptions,

Gain the knowledge to success

And through labor, growth and patience

Will recoup, nevertheless!

