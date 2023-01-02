After School Satan Clubs Growing In Schools Nationwide | Ep. 63

Who would have thought “After School Satan Clubs” would be the next big battle for parents across the country? The Satanic Temple says its mission is to promote science, passion, and arts & crafts.
✍️Leave Us A Message: StayEducated.org
📲 Watch More | FreedomProject Media App
© FreedomProject 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.