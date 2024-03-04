Create New Account
PENNSYLVANIA RAILROAD 4-4-4-4 "T-1" #5508
The Majestic PRR T-1 #5508 in O-Scale 3-rail from Bill Benson, Right-of-Way Industries, Akron OH of 1990. Also seen the #5511 from Lionel. sorry about video quality, its a screenshot :-(

prro scalepennsylvania railroadjacksotrainso gauger3railpennsy4 4 4 4duplex steam locomotiveright of way industriesbill benson akron ohthe majestic prr t1

