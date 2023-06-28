Create New Account
War Torn Countries vs. Fortress America (Contrast is Appreciation)
Recharge Freedom
People in the United States must travel, in order to compare the freedoms and the safety that the United States offers, to that which exists in war torn countries like Syria, Somalia, Colombia, and today Ukraine.People are attempting to tear down the United States from the inside, the whole defund the police movement, it's just Marxism in action. The spiritual protection of fortress America is waning.

Go to just bout any country and return home to USA and tell me you don't have a newfound respect and appreciation for America. with Scott Cassell.


#defundthepolice #syria #woke #marxism #safety


americaconstitutionbill of rightswokesafetysyriamarxismpatriotismsomalialeftismspiritual protectiondefund the policeamerican freedomappreciate americafortress americabedouin peopleshit hole countrieswar torn countrieswar tornsafety measures

