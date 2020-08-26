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DNC Speech by Mr. Alverez
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18 views • August 26, 2020
Alverez is from Cuba. Most have seen his speech but I had to post it for the sake of other countries such as canada. He speaks from experience and from the heart. He warns us about communism. Something most canadians wouldn't know how to identify. Please listen to his words.
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