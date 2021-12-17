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PSICO-GENOCIDA GATES
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64 views • December 17, 2021
Dos escenas, una conferencia y una entrevista, bastan para que cualquier persona estándar identifique lo que a éste fulano se le escapa al verse en el espejo: Que es un psicópata genocida. Sin embargo, increíblemente el gobierno mexicano le dio 77,000 millones para avanzar en su agenda y cientos de otros gobiernos están haciendo algo semejante. Si no despertamos ya, y nos alzamos contra esta patraña, despertaremos en el más allá !!
Vea otros videos demoledores sobre temas afines en: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/feriljor
Vea otros videos demoledores sobre temas afines en: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/feriljor
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