Shepherding Your Sons to be Men of God with Pastor Mike Fabarez

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One thing we’ve got to do is stop with the idea of ‘I just want my kids to be happy,’” says Pastor Mike Fabarez, the author of Raising Men, Not Boys. Mike shares that parents are called to launch their kids into the next generation to be warriors for Christ, not simply so they can find their own definition of happiness. Mike also encourages parents to speak honestly and early with their young boys about tough topics like sex in simple and forthright terms. He shares the benefits of allowing your teen to date while still living under your roof. Mike also explains why parents should teach their kids the importance of a Biblical work ethic and gives great examples of jobs kids of all ages can complete for their family and the community.
TAKEAWAYS
Be honest with your kids and don’t avoid talking through difficult conversations
If we teach our children that life is all about “finding happiness,” we will create egotistical adults
Chores should involve serving the community which will teach kids to be others focused
The importance of why fathers need to participate in disciplining their children
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