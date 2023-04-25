Create New Account
Spirit Transfers / The Resurrection 04/25/2023
The Prophecy Club
Published Yesterday |

Sunday School Message: Spirit Transfers from one person to Another

Sunday Teacher: Pastor Lou Young


Sunday Message: The Resurrection

Sunday Teacher: Pastor Stan Johnson


For more information about the Spirit of Prophecy Church please go to:http://www.spiritofprophecychurch.com/


resurrectionstan johnsonspirit of prophecy churchsopclou youngspirit transfer

