The Perfect Triangle #167 - 20 October 2023 - Guest: Pastor Eli James

The courageous true Christian and insightful author Eli James returns for his monthly appearance to discuss the latest release of his seminal book “The Great Impersonation.” https://www.moneytreepublishing.com/shop/the-great-impersonation Who really are God’s Chosen? Who are the perfidious children of satan? Only the devil’s spawn bomb hospitals full of innocent women and children.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.